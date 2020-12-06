a cura di REDAZIONE

“Coopetitiveness (competing with a cooperative spirit) will be more essential than ever during and after the pandemic. Entrepreneurs and actors from the Public Sector are required to be supportive among ourselves and with the community, collaborating with actions that contribute both to the socio-economical development of the destinations and their residents as well as to the consumers satisfaction”, says José Antonio Vidal, President CEO of the Global Wine Tourism Organization (GWTO).

“An example of the above, is the alliance between the Spanish (AEE) and the Portuguese (APENO) Wine Tourism Associations.

Two countries that share geography and hospitality and that are now united to boost and emphasize the great richness of their cultural heritage, their history, their art and their wine and gastronomy tradition”, stated Mr. Vidal.

“As a result of the binational twinning on the matter of wine tourism, GWTO will promote the creation and development of the Iberian Wine Tourism Route (the ‘Longest Wine Route between two countries within the EU’) as a product concept that integrates more than one nation -this being the condition to be considered as a ‘route’ in GWTO standards-, which will be provided with all the tools for its success in the market”, the GWTO President pointed out.

“All of the Spanish-Portuguese border (La Raya-A Raia), from the stuary of the Miño-Minho River down to that of the Guadiana River, features both territory (over 1.215 kms) and the necessary ‘raw material’ for the creation of a quality offer”, concludes José Antonio Vidal, who reveals that “from Global Wine Tourism Organization we will encourage public administrations of both countries to carry out the amelioration works needed in regards to communication infrastructures (conectivity) as well as to signposting in all destinations included in the Iberian Wine Tourism Route”.

The AEE-APENO agreement, counts as well with the support of the Academies of Gastronomy and Chef Associations (FACYRE and AHRESP) from Spain and Portugal.

Gastronomy has become a socio-economical engine that not only attracts a growing gourmet sector, but that also enriches the perception of the destination for national and international tourists. Every wine touristic proposal -both in the wineries and in destinations- must incorporate the essential harmony between wine and food, agree Rafael Ansón (President of Honor of the International, Iberoamerican and Spanish Academies of Gastronomy), José Bento (President of Honor of the Portuguese Academy of Gastronomy), Pepa Muñoz (President of FACYRE – Spanish Federation of Chefs and Confectioners Associations) and Paulo Mendonça (Vicepresident of

AHRESP -Association of Chefs, Restaurants and Similars of Portugal).

GWTO also promotes, along with INPROTUR (Ministry of Tourism of Argentina) and SERNATUR (Ministry of Tourism of Chile), The World’s Longest Wine Route (1.280 kms), which will run between Coquimbo (Chile) and Santiago del Estero (Argentina).

ABOUT GWTO:

The Global Wine Tourism Organization defines itself as an international network of knowledge and entrepreneurism that integrates both the public and private sectors, in order to contribute to the socio-economic development of EnoTouristic destinations. All the foregoing encompassed within an inclusive, supportive and sustainable governance framework aligned with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

